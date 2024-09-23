Premier League clubs send scouts to watch Ademola Lookman

According to a report from BR Football, several Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, Tottenham, Newcastle United, and Arsenal, had scouts in attendance to watch Nigerian international and Ballon d’Or nominee Ademola Lookman during Atalanta’s UEFA Champions League clash against Arsenal.

The clubs are reportedly monitoring Lookman’s progress closely, having already expressed interest during the summer transfer window. Alongside Lookman, Brazilian midfielder Ederson was also on their radar.

Liverpool are particularly keeping tabs on the 26-year-old forward, though it remains unclear whether they will make a formal move. With attacking options like Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota, and Darwin Núñez, the Reds are well-stocked on the left wing. However, Lookman’s versatility—able to play across the front line—makes him a tempting addition to the five-time UEFA Champions League winners.

The Nigerian international has been impressive for Atalanta in recent seasons, showcasing his versatility and attacking prowess.

Lookman’s performances in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League have attracted attention from top European clubs. His ability to play across the front line and his goal-scoring record make him a valuable asset.

While Liverpool already have a strong attacking lineup, Lookman’s versatility could add another dimension to their squad. However, it remains uncertain whether Liverpool will make a move for him, given their current options in attack.

Lookman’s contract with Atalanta runs until 2026, and he could potentially be available for transfer next summer. Liverpool may explore the possibility of acquiring him at a reasonable price given his contract situation.

The former Fulham winger is tipped to win the CAF African Player of the Year award following a stellar campaign under Gian Piero Gasperini.

Lookman’s impressive performances have solidified his status as a leading contender for the African Player of the Year award. His contributions to Atalanta’s success have made him a highly sought-after player.

As the transfer market approaches, Lookman’s name remains on the radar of top European clubs eager to add his dynamic attacking ability to their ranks.

