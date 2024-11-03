Ademola Lookman scores brace as Atalanta sink Napoli 3-0

Nigerian winger Ademola Lookman delivered a stellar performance, scoring a brace as Atalanta dismantled Serie A leaders Napoli with a commanding 3-0 victory on Sunday.

Lookman’s early brace set the tone in what became a career low for Napoli’s manager, Antonio Conte, marking only his second home defeat by such a margin.

Lookman wasted no time, breaking the deadlock inside ten minutes. After sustained pressure from Atalanta, Matias Olivera’s clearance landed at Charles De Ketelaere’s feet, who deftly flicked it to the back post, setting up Lookman for a precise volley from a tight angle. This goal ended Napoli’s three-match clean sheet streak.

Scott McTominay almost responded immediately, with his powerful shot from the edge of the area rattling the upright. Atalanta doubled their lead when De Ketelaere launched a counter-attack, delivering a cross-field pass to Lookman, who cut inside Giovanni Di Lorenzo and unleashed a right-footed shot from outside the box, bending it past Alex Meret’s outstretched glove.

Despite Napoli’s attempts in the second half, including a close-range shot from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia that tested Atalanta’s keeper Marco Carnesecchi, Atalanta’s defense held strong. In stoppage time, substitute Mateo Retegui rounded off the victory, finishing a cross from Matteo Ruggeri with a low volley.

According to Opta, the defeat marks the second time in Conte’s Serie A managerial career that he has lost a home game by three goals, with the last instance dating back to 2009 in a 5-2 loss to Juventus.

Despite the setback, Napoli retain the top spot in Serie A, while Atalanta moved up to second, narrowing the gap to just three points. Lookman’s impressive season, with six goals and four assists, bolsters his chances as a front-runner for the CAF Player of the Year award.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

