The highly anticipated 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony took place in Paris on Monday night, celebrating football’s top players, clubs, and coaches.
Spain took the night’s top honours, with Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal receiving the Kopa Trophy as the best young player, Manchester City’s Rodri awarded the men’s 2024 Ballon d’Or, and Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmati retaining the Ballon d’Or Féminin.
Held at the Théâtre du Châtelet, the ceremony saw Real Madrid and Barcelona also win Club of the Year awards for men and women, respectively.
Read Also: Vinicius eyes 2025 Ballon d’Or after finishing runner-up to Rodri
In other notable awards, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe shared the Gerd Müller Award for Best Striker, while Aston Villa’s Emi Martinez won the Yachine Trophy for Best Goalkeeper. Emma Hayes and Carlo Ancelotti were named Coaches of the Year for women’s and men’s teams.
Here is a full list of 2024 Ballon d’Or winners:
Men’s Ballon d’Or: Rodri (Manchester City)
Women’s Ballon d’Or: Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona)
Men’s Club of the Year: Real Madrid
Women’s Club of the Year: Barcelona
Women’s Coach of the Year: Emma Hayes
Men’s Coach of the Year: Carlo Ancelotti
Kopa Trophy (Best U-21 Player): Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)
Gerd Müller Award (Best Striker): Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe (joint winners)
Yachine Trophy (Best Goalkeeper): Emi Martinez (Aston Villa)
Join BusinessDay whatsapp Channel, to stay up to dateOpen In Whatsapp