Rodri and Aitana Bonmatí with their Ballon d'Or awards

The highly anticipated 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony took place in Paris on Monday night, celebrating football’s top players, clubs, and coaches.

Spain took the night’s top honours, with Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal receiving the Kopa Trophy as the best young player, Manchester City’s Rodri awarded the men’s 2024 Ballon d’Or, and Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmati retaining the Ballon d’Or Féminin.

Held at the Théâtre du Châtelet, the ceremony saw Real Madrid and Barcelona also win Club of the Year awards for men and women, respectively.

In other notable awards, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe shared the Gerd Müller Award for Best Striker, while Aston Villa’s Emi Martinez won the Yachine Trophy for Best Goalkeeper. Emma Hayes and Carlo Ancelotti were named Coaches of the Year for women’s and men’s teams.

Here is a full list of 2024 Ballon d’Or winners:

Men’s Ballon d’Or: Rodri (Manchester City)

Women’s Ballon d’Or: Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona)

Men’s Club of the Year: Real Madrid

Women’s Club of the Year: Barcelona

Women’s Coach of the Year: Emma Hayes

Men’s Coach of the Year: Carlo Ancelotti

Kopa Trophy (Best U-21 Player): Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Gerd Müller Award (Best Striker): Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe (joint winners)

Yachine Trophy (Best Goalkeeper): Emi Martinez (Aston Villa)

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

