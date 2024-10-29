Bonmati wins second consecutive Women’s Ballon d’Or award

Aitana Bonmati

Spain and Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati has been crowned the women’s Ballon d’Or winner for the second consecutive year.

Bonmati’s exceptional 2023 season saw her win every possible club title, including Liga F, the UEFA Women’s Champions League, the Supercopa, and the Copa de la Reina, marking a historic quadruple for Barcelona.

The 26-year-old midfielder achieved a career-best 19 goals across these competitions and was instrumental in Spain’s victory in the inaugural Women’s Nations League, scoring four goals, including one in the 2-0 final against France.

After receiving the award in Paris, Bonmati expressed her gratitude: “I’m so grateful to be here to receive this award for the second time. This is not something you achieve alone; I’m fortunate to be surrounded by wonderful players who help me grow every day.”

In the Ballon d’Or rankings, England’s Lauren James finished in 13th place, with her Lionesses teammates Lucy Bronze and Lauren Hemp placing 20th and 28th, respectively.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes was also celebrated, becoming the first-ever Women’s Coach of the Year after leading Chelsea to a fifth consecutive Women’s Super League title and guiding the United States to Olympic gold in Paris 2024.

Bonmati, who previously claimed the 2023 award after helping Spain win their first Women’s World Cup and Barcelona triumph in both the Spanish League and Champions League, now joins Alexia Putellas as one of only two players to win the Women’s Ballon d’Or twice since its inception in 2018.

Reflecting on her achievements, Bonmati said, “I’m so proud to be a part of Barcelona—a unique and wonderful club that has given me everything since I was 14. I hope to keep winning titles with them.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share