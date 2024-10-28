Vinicius and Bonmati lead Ballon d’Or race

Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior and Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmati are the frontrunners for this year’s Ballon d’Or awards, with Vinicius emerging as the top candidate for the men’s prize and Bonmati poised to retain her women’s crown.

The men’s 2023/24 Ballon d’Or shortlist notably excludes Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time since 2003, marking a new era after the duo won the trophy 13 times between them. Vinicius, now wearing Ronaldo’s famous number seven at Madrid, has impressed with a season capped by both a La Liga and Champions League title.

“Vinicius is going to win the Ballon d’Or,” said Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti following his player’s hat-trick in a 5-2 Champions League triumph over Borussia Dortmund. “And not because of the three goals but because of his character. He’s extraordinary.”

Vinicius also garnered widespread acclaim for standing against racism after facing repeated abuse in Spain since joining La Liga in 2018, including an incident in May 2023 where he confronted Valencia supporters over racial slurs at Mestalla Stadium. His six Champions League goals last season were pivotal in securing Madrid’s 15th title, including key goals in the semi-final and final.

Other men’s Ballon d’Or hopefuls include his Real Madrid teammate Jude Bellingham, Manchester City and Spain’s Rodri, along with prolific scorers Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, and Kylian Mbappe. Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal also has an outside chance after completing a treble-winning season.

In the women’s category, Bonmati, Barcelona’s 26-year-old midfield playmaker, is favoured to win a second consecutive Ballon d’Or. Bonmati led her team to an extraordinary quadruple, capturing the league, cup, Spanish Supercopa, and Champions League titles. She faces competition from Barcelona teammates Caroline Graham Hansen and Salma Paralluelo, highlighting the Catalan club’s dominance in women’s football.

The winners, chosen by an international jury of football journalists, will be unveiled on Monday in a highly anticipated ceremony in central Paris.

