10 great footballers who never won the Ballon d’Or

The Ballon d’Or, widely regarded as the most prestigious individual award in football, is an annual accolade given to the best player over the previous year. First awarded in 1956, the Ballon d’Or honours a standout player based on votes from journalists, players, and coaches worldwide. The most recent recipient, Argentine star Lionel Messi, claimed the 2023 award—his record-breaking eighth Ballon d’Or. Cristiano Ronaldo, another icon of the game, has won the award five times. However, both Messi and Ronaldo were notably absent from the 2024 nominee list, marking the first time neither has been nominated since 2003.

Originally limited to European players, the award expanded in 1995 to include players from all over the world, allowing footballing legends like Pele and Diego Maradona, previously ineligible, to finally be considered. Yet, despite the Ballon d’Or’s global reach, several of football’s finest players have been overlooked over the years. Here, BusinessDay looks at ten football legends who, despite their brilliance, never claimed the Ballon d’Or.

Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry, widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers in Premier League history, left an indelible mark during his time at Arsenal. A key figure in Arsenal’s “Invincibles” squad in 2004, he also led the club to their first-ever Champions League final in 2006 and won both the World Cup and European Championship with France. Despite his accolades, Henry was often overshadowed by Zinedine Zidane in the Ballon d’Or race. Although he won the FWA Player of the Year three times and the European Golden Boot twice, he only managed a second-place finish in 2003 and third in 2006.

Andres Iniesta

Andres Iniesta was a linchpin of Barcelona’s golden era and Spain’s World Cup-winning squad. His graceful playmaking and precise passing made him one of the most admired midfielders of his generation. Iniesta was crucial in Barcelona’s multiple Champions League triumphs and Spain’s World Cup and European Championship wins. Despite his immense talent, he often found himself overshadowed by teammate Lionel Messi, who dominated Ballon d’Or wins. Iniesta’s iconic goal in the 2010 World Cup final earned Spain their first-ever World Cup title and secured him a second-place finish in that year’s Ballon d’Or voting.

Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez, renowned for his lethal finishing, was another victim of the Messi-Ronaldo era. A prolific scorer for clubs like Ajax, Liverpool, and Barcelona, Suarez never broke into the Ballon d’Or’s top three. He won Golden Boots in the Netherlands, England, and Spain, proving his excellence across leagues. In the 2013/14 season, he narrowly missed out on a Premier League title with Liverpool. At Barcelona, Suarez formed a legendary attacking trio with Messi and Neymar, winning the treble in his first season. He also led Uruguay to a Copa America victory in 2011.

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe, an electrifying talent known for his speed and goal-scoring, could be a future Ballon d’Or winner. His move to Real Madrid was partly driven by a desire to secure the coveted award. Mbappe’s performance at the 2018 World Cup—where he became the second teenager after Pele to score in a World Cup final—cemented his status as one of the world’s best. Despite his hat-trick in the 2022 World Cup final, he was again overshadowed by Messi’s triumph.

Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard, a central figure for Liverpool, became a European champion in 2005 and finished just behind Frank Lampard and Ronaldinho on the 2005 Ballon d’Or podium. In 2008, despite scoring 24 goals, he was overshadowed by the dominance of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Spain’s Euro Cup victory.

Xavi Hernandez

Xavi, regarded by many as the greatest Spanish midfielder, was the heartbeat of Barcelona’s legendary team. A World Cup winner and three-time Ballon d’Or bronze awardee (2009, 2010, and 2011), Xavi’s vision and passing made him indispensable for both club and country. Despite his pivotal role in Barcelona’s golden era and Spain’s 2010 World Cup-winning squad, Xavi never won the Ballon d’Or.

Neymar

Neymar, a once-in-a-generation talent, carried high expectations to lead Brazil back to glory. Despite his immense skill and success, including domestic titles and a Champions League trophy, inconsistencies and missed opportunities have clouded his legacy. While he remains one of the world’s best, Neymar has yet to lead Brazil to a World Cup title or claim the Ballon d’Or.

Franck Ribery

Franck Ribery was a dynamic presence for Bayern Munich and France but often fell short due to the dominance of Ronaldo and Messi. Ribery’s standout season in 2013, when Bayern achieved the treble, led many to believe he deserved the Ballon d’Or. However, the award went to Cristiano Ronaldo that year, a controversial decision that left Ribery without the coveted trophy.

Robert Lewandowski

One of the most prolific strikers of his generation, Robert Lewandowski was widely considered the Ballon d’Or favourite in 2020 after a record-breaking season. Unfortunately, the award ceremony was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Lewandowski had to settle for the FIFA Best award. In 2021, after scoring 69 goals, he was again overlooked, with the Ballon d’Or going to Messi.

Gianluigi Buffon

Buffon, a legendary goalkeeper, won the Lev Yashin Trophy five times, recognizing him as the world’s best goalkeeper. He also finished second in the 2006 Ballon d’Or, a rare feat for a goalkeeper, behind teammate Fabio Cannavaro. Due to the challenge of goalkeepers winning the Ballon d’Or, the Lev Yashin Trophy was introduced to honour outstanding goalkeepers.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

