From Ronaldo to Messi: Here are 10 most followed footballers on Instagram

In today’s era, every top football player boasts a massive presence on social media, especially on Instagram, where fans get a glimpse into their favourite stars’ lives.

Among them, Cristiano Ronaldo holds the title of the most-followed footballer in the world, and his immense popularity makes it unlikely for anyone to surpass him in the foreseeable future.

Below are the top 10 most-followed footballers on Instagram in 2024:

Cristiano Ronaldo

Followers: 638 million

Cristiano Ronaldo has solidified his position as the most followed footballer on Instagram. His massive following of over 638 million people is a testament to his global popularity and influence. Cristiano Ronaldo made history by becoming the first person to surpass 1 billion followers across different social media platforms.

Ronaldo’s active presence on social media allows him to connect with fans worldwide and share insights into his personal life and career. His engaging content and charismatic personality have contributed to his immense popularity.

Lionel Messi

Followers: 504 million

Lionel Messi, despite being the second most followed footballer on Instagram, likely cares little about his social media following. With over 500 million followers, Messi has a massive global fan base.

Messi’s understated public persona and focus on his football career have contributed to his popularity. Unlike some of his peers, Messi has not sought to build a larger-than-life public image. His exceptional talent and achievements on the field have captivated fans worldwide.

Neymar

Followers: 224 million

Neymar has amassed a staggering number of Instagram followers throughout his illustrious career. His social media following is so vast that more people subscribe to his posts than the entire population of Brazil. It’s no surprise that Neymar has become a prominent figure in the nation’s political discourse in recent years.

Kylian Mbappe

Followers: 122 million

Kylian Mbappé is a global football phenomenon, renowned for his exceptional on-field performances and massive social media following. The 25-year-old World Cup champion is one of only four footballers with a nine-figure Instagram fanbase.

Mbappé’s rise has captivated fans worldwide. His journey began at a young age, with his first coach recalling his remarkable talent and unwavering determination.

David Beckham

Followers: 88.4 million

David Beckham has been a marketing powerhouse throughout his career. His global popularity and iconic status have fueled massive sales of merchandise, including jerseys and footwear, totalling over £1 billion. His move to the MLS had a significant impact on the league’s popularity, with merchandise sales increasing by 231% during his tenure.

Beckham’s brand is further enhanced by his marriage to Victoria Beckham, a renowned fashion designer and former Spice Girl.

Karim Benzema

Followers: 76.4 million

Karim Benzema’s Instagram following experienced a significant surge after Cristiano Ronaldo departed from Real Madrid in 2018, especially during Real Madrid’s triumphant 2021/22 Champions League campaign, his social media presence exploded. His impressive performances, including a record-breaking 10 goals in the Champions League knockout stages, propelled his follower count from 38 million to 60 million in just one year. His subsequent move to Al Ittihad in Saudi Arabia has been accompanied by challenges, but his social media following continues to grow.

Ronaldinho

Followers: 76 million

Ronaldinho’s influence extends far beyond the football pitch. He has a massive social media following, captivated by his iconic style and playful personality. His innovative skills and showmanship were showcased on YouTube during his peak in Barcelona, where his videos became viral sensations. The first-ever YouTube video to reach one million views featured Ronaldinho, cementing his status as a social media pioneer.

Marcelo

Follower: 67.9 million

Despite his recent decline in playing time, Marcelo’s popularity remains strong on Instagram. Known for his exceptional skills and charismatic personality, he has a dedicated fanbase, particularly in his native Brazil.

In 2023, Marcelo returned to his boyhood club Fluminense, where he helped them win the Copa Libertadores, solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest defenders of all time. His impressive career includes five Champions League titles, a feat achieved by only a select few players.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Followers: 64.5 million

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s larger-than-life personality extends beyond the football pitch. Known for his brash confidence and self-assured attitude, he has cultivated a strong social media presence. His posts often feature humorous references to himself as a god or a jungle cat, and he has even hinted at a potential crossover into mixed martial arts with a workout session featuring UFC star Khamzat Chimaev.

Sergio Ramos

Followers: 64.2 million

Sergio Ramos, a four-time UEFA Champions League winner and World Cup champion, is widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders of all time. His exceptional career is reflected in his massive social media following. Ramos frequently shares updates on his personal life and fitness regimen, showcasing his unwavering dedication to his craft.

Ramos is married to Pilar Rubio, a renowned presenter and model with a significant social media following of her own. Their combined influence has likely contributed to Ramos’ impressive Instagram fanbase.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.