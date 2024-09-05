Messi, Ronaldo out of 2024 Ballon d’Or nominees

Messi and Ronaldo left out of 2024 Ballon d'Or nominees

For the first time in 21 years, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will not be in contention for the 2024 Ballon d’Or, as the iconic footballers were left out of the 30-man shortlist revealed by organisers on Wednesday.

The 30-man shortlist for the 2024 Ballon d’Or features several promising young players, including England internationals Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, and Cole Palmer. Other notable nominees include Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Vinicius Jr., Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, Granit Xhaka, and Toni Kroos.

The absence of Messi and Ronaldo marks a turning point in football’s history, making way for the next generation of talent after the duo’s two-decade dominance of the prestigious award.

Messi, who secured his eighth Ballon d’Or last year, is not among the 30 contenders this time, despite winning another title with Argentina at the Copa America in July.

At 37, the former Barcelona superstar, now playing for Inter Miami in MLS, was also missing from the 2022 nominees when Karim Benzema took home the award. However, Messi returned to claim the prize last year after leading Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar in 2022.

The Argentine star holds the record for the most Ballon d’Or wins with eight trophies.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, has won the award five times, with his last triumph coming in 2017. The Portuguese forward was not nominated in 2023 after his move to Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr, and this time, both legends have been left off the list—a scenario that hasn’t occurred since 2003.

Only Luka Modric in 2018 and Karim Benzema in 2022 have managed to break the Messi-Ronaldo stranglehold on the Ballon d’Or in the past 15 years. Now, with Ronaldo playing in Saudi Arabia and Messi in the U.S. with Inter Miami, a new era begins for the award.

The 30-man shortlist released on Wednesday is filled with emerging stars and established talents. England internationals Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, and Cole Palmer have all been nominated. Kylian Mbappe, who finished third in the last edition, is also in contention, along with 2023 runner-up Erling Haaland, who claimed the Premier League Golden Boot last season.

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior is considered one of the favourites after a spectacular season where he played a pivotal role in his club’s La Liga and Champions League victories. Bellingham, another key figure in Real Madrid’s success, is also among the nominees. Spain internationals and Euro 2024 champions Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams have made the list, alongside other notable names like Granit Xhaka and the recently retired Toni Kroos.

The Ballon d’Or, the most prestigious individual award in football, is voted on by a jury of journalists from the top 100 countries in FIFA’s world ranking. This year’s ceremony is set to take place in Paris on October 28, where a new name will be etched into the history books as the winner of football’s highest individual honour.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.