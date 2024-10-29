Rodri beats Vinicius Jr to win 2024 Ballon d'Or award

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri has been awarded the 2024 Ballon d’Or, recognising him as the world’s best footballer of the year.

The 28-year-old received the honour at a ceremony in Paris, following a standout season in which he won Euro 2024 with Spain and lifted the Premier League, UEFA Super Cup, and Club World Cup titles with Manchester City. Rodri’s triumph marks the first time a City player has won the Ballon d’Or.

Read Also: Ademola Lookman finishes 14th in 2024 Ballon d’Or rankings

Rodri edged out Real Madrid’s Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr., who finished second, and his teammate Jude Bellingham, who came in third—making Bellingham the highest-ranking English player in the Ballon d’Or standings since Frank Lampard’s runner-up position in 2005.

Read Also: Real Madrid boycott Ballon d’Or ceremony over Vinicius snub

Real Madrid was awarded the Club of the Year honour, and Carlo Ancelotti received the Men’s Coach of the Year award. However, no representatives from the club were present to accept the accolades, as reports emerged earlier in the day that Real Madrid was boycotting the event due to Vinicius’s omission from the top spot.

Accepting the Ballon d’Or on crutches following a recent ACL injury, Rodri reflected, “Today is not just my victory; it’s for Spanish football. It’s for many players who deserved this award—like Iniesta, Xavi, Casillas, and Busquets. This is a victory for the midfielder.”

Meanwhile, Barcelona and Spain’s Aitana Bonmati clinched her second consecutive women’s Ballon d’Or after a stellar season, leading Barcelona to an unprecedented quadruple and winning the Nations League with Spain.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share