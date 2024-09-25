Rodri is irreplaceable- Guardiola

Rodri

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has accepted that his team will face a significant challenge in the absence of midfielder Rodri, who could be out for the remainder of the season due to a serious knee injury.

Rodri limped off during City’s 2-2 Premier League draw against Arsenal on Sunday, with concerns pointing to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in his right knee.

Speaking after City’s 2-1 League Cup win over Watford on Tuesday, Guardiola expressed uncertainty, but says he is prepared for the worst.

“Rodri will be out for a long time, unfortunately. We’re waiting for the final word from the doctors and him to know the extent of the injury and the type of surgery required,” said Guardiola.

While the Spaniard’s absence is a major setback, Guardiola emphasised the need to keep Man City competitive as they pursue their fifth consecutive Premier League title.

“Rodri is irreplaceable, but my duty is to find a solution. We’ve been competitive for many years, and now we have to come together as a team and stay strong,” Guardiola added.

Rodri, widely regarded as one of the world’s top midfielders, has been pivotal for both club and country, including his contributions to City’s record-breaking title run and Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph.

He has lost just one of his last 84 games for City and Spain and is considered a strong contender for the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

