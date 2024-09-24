Guardiola awaits diagnosis on Rodri’s injury

Rodri

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that the club is still waiting for confirmation from doctors regarding the severity of Rodri’s injury.

The 28-year-old Spanish international was substituted in the 21st minute of City’s 2-2 Premier League draw against Arsenal on Sunday after injuring his right knee in a collision with Thomas Partey.

When asked about the likelihood of Rodri being sidelined for some time, Guardiola responded, “Yep. We are still waiting for the decision of the doctors. Once we know, the club or myself will announce it.”

Rodri travelled to Spain on Monday for initial tests, but further assessments are required to determine the full extent of the injury.

The midfielder has been instrumental for Man City, helping them win a fourth consecutive Premier League title last season and playing a pivotal role in Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph, where he was named Player of the Tournament.

Since joining City from Atletico Madrid in 2019, the team has lost just 11% of the games in which Rodri has featured, compared to 24% without him.

Guardiola has praised Rodri as “the best-holding midfielder in the world” and a potential Ballon d’Or contender. Rodri himself recently described winning the prestigious award as “a dream.”

Rodri, who played 63 games for City and Spain last season, has been vocal about player concerns regarding the increasing number of fixtures in the football calendar. He missed the start of the current season due to a hamstring injury but returned to action just two weeks ago.

