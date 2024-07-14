Euro 2024: Rodri wins Best Player of the Tournament

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has been named the Best Player of Euro 2024 after playing a crucial role in Spain‘s 2-1 victory over England, securing their fourth European Championship title in Berlin on Sunday.

Rodri, who was substituted at half-time in the final due to a knee injury, was recognized for his outstanding performances throughout the tournament. Spain triumphed over hosts Germany and France to reach the final, with Rodri’s contributions being pivotal.

The Manchester City star scored his only goal of the tournament in a 4-1 victory over Georgia in the last 16, but it was his consistent, metronomic passing and exceptional game reading that earned him praise from coach Luis de la Fuente, who described him as a “perfect computer.”

Rodri’s remarkable run continues, having lost just once in his last 80 games across all competitions for both club and country. His Euro 2024 accolade adds to an already impressive list of achievements, including two Premier League titles, the Champions League, one FA Cup, the UEFA Super Cup, the Club World Cup with Manchester City, and the Nations League with Spain.