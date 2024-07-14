Euro 2024: Spain crowned European Champions for fourth time

Spain recorded a hard-fought 2-1 victory over England in the UEFA Euro 2024 final at the Olympiastadion stadium in Berlin on Sunday, with Mikel Oyarzabal scoring a late goal to secure their fourth European Championship title.

The victory breaks a tie with the 2024 hosts, Germany, for the most Euro triumphs.

Oyarzabal’s decisive 86th-minute goal ensured Spain‘s victory and extended England’s trophy drought to 60 years. The win also means Spain has now claimed four major honours since 2008, joining an elite group of teams to achieve a French Open and Wimbledon win in the same year.

After a cautious first half, Spain broke the deadlock just two minutes into the second half when Lamine Yamal’s pass set up Nico Williams to beat England keeper Jordan Pickford with a powerful low finish.

Read Also: England dethroned as Opta predicts Spain to win Euro 2024

England struggled to respond, with Jude Bellingham coming close to an equalizer in the 64th minute. Pickford kept England in the game with several crucial saves, but Spain’s relentless pressure paid off in the end with Oyarzabal’s late winner.

England’s captain Harry Kane was substituted on the hour mark after a lacklustre performance, and it was Cole Palmer, replacing Kobbie Mainoo, who raised hopes for England with a composed left-foot strike in the 73rd minute to level the score.

However, Spain clinched the win four minutes from time as Oyarzabal slid home Marc Cucurella’s cross, leaving England heartbroken once more. This victory marks Spain’s record fourth European Championship crown.

Spain’s young stars played a crucial role, with Lamine Yamal becoming the youngest player to start a major final, surpassing Pele’s record from the 1958 World Cup final. Yamal provided the assist for Williams’ goal and had a standout performance throughout the tournament.

The match ended with Spain celebrating their historic win, while England’s long wait for a major international trophy continues.