Guardiola: Premier League rivals want Manchester City punished for financial breaches

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says Premier League clubs are eager to see the English champions punished for 115 alleged breaches of financial regulations.

A long-anticipated hearing into the charges brought against City by the Premier League in February 2023 is set to begin on Monday. If found guilty of some or all of the charges, City could face significant consequences, including a points deduction or even expulsion from the league.

Javier Tebas, president of Spain’s La Liga and a vocal critic of Man City’s financial model, recently stated that several Premier League clubs are pushing for sanctions to be imposed on the Abu Dhabi-owned club.

Responding to Tebas’ comments, Guardiola said, “That the Premier League teams want us to be sanctioned, that is for sure. I know what people are looking for and expecting—I’ve read it for many years—but I’ve always said everyone is innocent until guilt is proven.”

He added, “That’s why I say to Tebas and the Premier League teams, wait for the independent panel. Justice exists in modern democratic countries, so let’s wait for the decision. It’s not more complicated than that. We believe we have not done anything wrong, so we will wait for the outcome.”

The charges Man City faces include 80 breaches of financial rules between 2009 and 2018, as well as 35 counts of failing to cooperate with the Premier League’s investigation. The club is accused of providing inaccurate financial information, including sponsor revenue and salary details for managers and players.

Since their 2008 takeover by Sheikh Mansour, a member of the UAE royal family, City have won eight of the last 13 Premier League titles, including a record four consecutive titles under Guardiola in the past four seasons. The club, however, has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

