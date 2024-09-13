Guardiola welcomes start of Man City’s 115 Premier League charges hearing

Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has expressed relief at the club’s long-awaited hearing over 115 charges brought by the Premier League is set to begin on Monday.

The Citizens face 80 breaches of financial rules between 2009 and 2018, along with 35 charges for failing to cooperate with the Premier League’s investigation. The accusations include providing inaccurate financial information regarding sponsorship revenue and the salaries of managers and players during the nine years.

Man City have consistently denied any wrongdoing, and Guardiola has previously voiced his support for the club’s executives when questioned about the charges.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference on Friday ahead of City’s Premier League game against Brentford at the Etihad Stadium, Guardiola said,

“Start soon, and hopefully finish soon. I am looking forward to the decision. I’m happy it’s starting on Monday. I know there will be more rumours, and new specialists about the sentences. We are going to see. I know what people are looking forward to, and what they expect. I know what I read for many, many years. Everybody is innocent until proven guilty. So we’ll see.”

If found guilty on any or all of the charges, Man City could face severe consequences, including a significant points deduction or even expulsion from the Premier League. The hearing is expected to last at least two months, with a decision unlikely before 2025.

Since the charges were brought forward in February 2023, there has been a considerable delay in proceeding to an independent commission. During this period, City have added two more Premier League titles to their tally and secured their first-ever Champions League victory last season.

The club has undergone a remarkable transformation since being taken over by Sheikh Mansour, a member of the United Arab Emirates royal family, in 2008. City have won eight of the last 13 Premier League titles, including a record four consecutive league titles in the past four seasons.

Despite missing key players who were involved in the Euro 2024 final, the Premier League champions have won all three of their opening league matches this season.

