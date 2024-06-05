Man City sue Premier League over new financial play rules

Manchester City have reportedly initiated legal action against the Premier League over new financial fair play rules, according to The Times.

Man City’s hearing over their 115 charges for alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules will be heard in November.

In February 2023, Man City were charged with over 100 breaches of the Premier League’s financial fair play regulations dating back to 2009. The alleged breaches span from the 2009/10 season to the 2017/18 campaign.

The Citizens secured their fourth consecutive Premier League title last month under Pep Guardiola, following a relentless finish to the season.

The club faces potential penalties, including a points deduction or even expulsion from the league if found guilty. However, Man City have strongly denied any wrongdoing and are determined to contest the charges.

Last season, Man City achieved a historic Treble, winning the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League. This term, they were on course for a double until their arch-rivals,

Manchester United defeated them in the FA Cup final. Critics argue that the Premier League charges overshadow their recent successes, especially given the club’s backing by the vast wealth of owner Sheikh Mansour.

According to The Times, the Premier League champions are now challenging the Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules, claiming they are unlawful and a result of other clubs’ attempts to hinder their progress.

“Manchester City have launched an unprecedented legal action against the Premier League in a move that has sparked a civil war in English football’s top flight,” The Times reports.

“The dispute, which has become a battle between the most powerful clubs in the country, will be settled after a two-week private arbitration hearing starting on Monday.

“The outcome could dramatically alter the landscape of the professional game and have a significant impact on a separate hearing set for November into City’s 115 alleged breaches of the Premier League’s regulations and financial rules.

“That hearing, expected to last six weeks, could lead to massive fines for the club owners and possibly even relegation for Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering side.”

The outcome of this legal action could have far-reaching implications for the Premier League and its financial regulations, potentially reshaping the future of the sport in England.