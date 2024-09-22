Guardiola defends Man City amid financial rule breach charges

Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has defended his club amid ongoing investigations into alleged financial rule breaches.

Guardiola has suggested that many people are eager to see Manchester City “wiped off the face of the Earth” as the club faces an ongoing hearing into 115 charges of alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules.

City, who have been champions in six of the past seven seasons, could theoretically face severe punishments, including a points deduction that could lead to relegation—or even expulsion from the Premier League—if found guilty. The club, however, denies all the charges.

Guardiola believes that their Premier League rivals are hoping to see City penalized. Speaking ahead of their crucial clash against title contenders Arsenal, Guardiola said, “I’m sorry, I want to defend my club, especially in these modern days when everyone is expecting us not [only] to be relegated, but to disappear off the face of the Earth.”

He was addressing the hearing unprompted while responding to questions about criticisms of his team’s isolated poor performances.

The Premier League charged City in February 2023 after a four-year investigation, accusing the club of breaching financial rules between 2009 and 2018. City, under the ownership of the Abu Dhabi United Group, have since claimed eight league titles, numerous domestic cups, and the Champions League.

The ongoing hearing is expected to last 10 weeks.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.