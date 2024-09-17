Rodri warns of player strike over fixture congestion

Rodri

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has warned that players are nearing a breaking point and may strike in protest against the growing number of fixtures in modern football.

As City prepare to face Inter Milan on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League, the new format adds at least two additional matches before the knockout stages, further intensifying the schedule.

City’s fixture list extends beyond the Champions League. Next summer, they will also compete in the expanded Club World Cup, which now features 32 teams, adding even more strain on players.

Rodri expressed his frustration, stating, “I think we are close to that,” when asked about the possibility of a player strike. “It’s easy to understand; ask any player, and he’ll say the same. If it remains this way, there will be a moment where we have no other option. But let’s see.”

The revamped UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup formats will force City to play at least four extra matches compared to last season. Last December, City only needed two games to win the Club World Cup, but next summer they could play up to seven matches if they reach the final, with three in the group stage and four in the knockout rounds.

Over the last two seasons, City played a staggering 120 matches across all competitions. The global players’ union, Fifpro, has labelled legal action against FIFA for increasing the game schedule as “inevitable,” a stance also supported by the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA).

Rodri, who featured 63 times for club and country last season, underscored the physical and mental toll on players. After a season that saw him win both the Premier League and the European Championship in a short span, he admitted that even his extended break wasn’t enough. “I had one month off and still needed more time to recover—two months would have been ideal to stop and prepare myself.”

Rodri emphasized the importance of rest for overall well-being, saying, “Mental health is crucial in today’s game. It helps to refresh and move on.”

Rodri’s concerns align with those of other top players. Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson recently voiced his dissatisfaction with the congested schedule, while City teammate Manuel Akanji suggested he may have to retire by 30 due to the lack of rest.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti also hinted that the club is considering giving players mid-season breaks to manage the increasing demands.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.