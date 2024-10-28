Real Madrid boycott Ballon d'Or ceremony over Vinicius snub

Real Madrid announced they will not attend Monday’s 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris over perceived exclusion of their star striker Vinicius Jr. from the top spot for the prestigious men’s award.

The club, who considers Vinicius the frontrunner, raised concerns about the Ballon d’Or selection process and added that defender Dani Carvajal, also a nominee, was unjustly dismissed from contention.

In the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund, Carvajal scored the opening goal, and Vinicius secured the 2-0 victory with a decisive finish at Wembley. Despite these contributions, Real Madrid criticized the award process, which relies on a jury of journalists from FIFA’s top 100 nations, suggesting bias against their players.

Read Also: Nigerian star Ademola Lookman earns Ballon d’Or nomination

“If the award criteria don’t recognize Vinicius, then by those same standards, Carvajal should win,” Real Madrid told AFP. “This outcome shows a lack of respect for Real Madrid from the Ballon d’Or-UEFA, and Real Madrid will not attend an event where it isn’t respected.”

This year’s ceremony has made a unique move to keep the winner’s identity confidential until the reveal in Paris, aiming to prevent leaks. A Ballon d’Or official responded to Real Madrid’s boycott, stating, “No club or player is informed of the winner beforehand; everyone is treated equally.”

With Real Madrid absent, it appears unlikely that Vinicius, Carvajal, or fellow nominee Jude Bellingham, all integral to their Champions League success, will win the award. Instead, the path may be clear for Manchester City’s Rodri, Euro 2024’s Player of the Tournament, to claim the prize.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share