Vinicius eyes 2025 Ballon d’Or after finishing runner-up to Rodri

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr has expressed his determination to win the 2025 Ballon d’Or after missing out on the prestigious award this year.

The Brazilian winger was widely considered a strong contender following a stellar 2023/24 season but ultimately finished second to Manchester City’s Rodri.

Real Madrid’s absence from the 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony, amid rumours of Vinicius Jr’s potential snub, fueled speculation and disappointment among fans. However, the 24-year-old responded with a defiant message on social media: “I’ll do it 10x if I have to. They’re not ready.”

Vinicius Jr’s impressive campaign included 24 goals and 11 assists for Real Madrid, as they secured a historic treble including La Liga, the Champions League, and the Supercopa de España. His exceptional performances earned him recognition in both La Liga and Champions League Team of the Season, as well as the latter’s Player of the Season award.

Despite his brilliance, Rodri’s remarkable year, which saw him win the Premier League, UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup, and Euro 2024, proved decisive in the Ballon d’Or voting.

Aitana Bonmati, the Spanish midfielder from Barcelona, claimed the Women’s Ballon d’Or for the second consecutive year.

Carlo Ancelotti and Emma Hayes were named Men’s and Women’s Coaches of the Year, respectively. Real Madrid and Barcelona were awarded the Club of the Year honours for the men’s and women’s categories.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

