Five biggest names missing from 2024 Ballon d'Or nominees

The 2024 Ballon d’Or nominations were announced this week, featuring 30 world’s top footballers, including stars like Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Rodri, and Vinicius Junior.

However, the 2024 Ballon d’Or shortlist has sparked considerable discussion among fans due to the absence of some of football’s biggest stars. While new names continue to rise, the absence of legends like Messi and Ronaldo, as well as emerging stars like Musiala and Rodrygo, highlights the changing landscape of world football.

Here are the biggest snubs from the 2024 Ballon d’Or shortlist:

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

For the first time since 2003, neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo made the list of nominees for the men’s Ballon d’Or. This marks a significant shift, considering their dominance in the awards for nearly two decades. Messi, who claimed his eighth Ballon d’Or last year, is not among the 30 contenders this time, despite leading Argentina to another Copa America title in July.

Read Also: Nigerian star Ademola Lookman earns Ballon d’Or nomination

Now playing for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS), the 37-year-old Messi also missed out on the 2022 nominations when Karim Benzema took home the prize. His absence from the shortlist this year can be attributed to limited game time; he missed 25 games in all competitions due to injuries, making it difficult to justify a nomination.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, was also overlooked for the second consecutive year. Despite scoring 35 goals in 31 games in the Saudi Pro League during the 2023/24 season, his performances were not enough to warrant a place on the shortlist. The quality of the league he currently plays in, combined with underwhelming performances during Euro 2024, likely contributed to his exclusion.

In total, Messi and Ronaldo have dominated the Ballon d’Or scene, amassing 13 awards between them. However, their time at the pinnacle appears to be winding down.

Rodrygo

One of the most baffling omissions from the 2024 Ballon d’Or shortlist is Real Madrid’s Rodrygo. The Brazilian forward was instrumental in Madrid’s UEFA Champions League and La Liga-winning season, contributing 22 goals and assists, including seven in the Champions League alone.

Given his impressive performances, it’s surprising that Rodrygo wasn’t included in the top 30. His exclusion has raised questions about what more he needs to do to be recognized among the world’s best.

Jamal Musiala

Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala is another notable name missing from the list. The young German midfielder had a standout year, being named in the best XI of Euro 2024 and emerging as one of the tournament’s top scorers. His performances also helped Bayern reach the semifinals of the Champions League.

FC Bayern’s sporting director Max Eberl expressed his disbelief over Musiala’s omission, saying, “Jamal was one of the outstanding players at the Euros. The fact that he is now not even among the 30 best players of the past season is completely incomprehensible to us.”

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah also missed out on a nomination, despite a strong first half of the 2023/24 season. The Egyptian forward scored 24 goals and provided 13 assists in all competitions. While his form dipped later in the season, many argue that his overall contribution should have been enough to earn him a spot on the shortlist.

Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne is another surprising exclusion from the Ballon d’Or nominees. Based purely on talent, De Bruyne is considered one of the best footballers in the world. However, injuries limited his playing time in the 2023/24 season, causing him to miss 41 games across club and international fixtures. Given this context, his omission makes more sense, though it still feels unusual not to see his name among the nominees.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.