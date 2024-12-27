Here are top seven boxing knockouts of 2024

The year 2024 was packed with thrilling boxing moments, but nothing excites fans more than a knockout. From jaw-dropping one-punch finishes to strategic setups, these knockouts defined the year and showcased the artistry and power of the sport. Here are seven of the most impactful knockouts of 2024:

Anthony Joshua’s Brutal Knockout of Francis Ngannou

Date: March 2024

Venue: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

After his remarkable performance against Tyson Fury in 2023, former UFC Champion Francis Ngannou faced Anthony Joshua in a much-hyped clash of titans. However, his dream turned into a nightmare as Joshua delivered a thunderous right hand in the second round, rendering Ngannou unconscious.

The Cameroonian fighter was down once in round one and twice in round two before a devastating right hook sealed the fight. Ngannou’s boxing career has since taken a backseat, though he returned to MMA later in the year with a PFL debut victory.

Zhilei Zhang’s Knockout of Deontay Wilder

Date: June 2024

Venue: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Deontay Wilder’s hopes for a comeback were dashed by Zhilei Zhang in a dramatic heavyweight bout. After being rocked in round five, Wilder turned his back in a moment of vulnerability, allowing Zhang to capitalize with a brutal right hand that floored the American.



The referee stopped the fight, leaving fans questioning Wilder’s future in the sport. At 41 years old, the loss marked a tough chapter for the former WBC champion, who had already suffered multiple devastating defeats.

Daniel Dubois Shocks Anthony Joshua with Fifth-Round Knockout

Date: September 2024

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London, UK

In one of the most shocking upsets of the year, Daniel Dubois defeated Anthony Joshua in their IBF heavyweight title fight. A sold-out Wembley crowd witnessed Dubois’ destructive power as he knocked Joshua down multiple times before delivering a crushing right hook in the fifth round.



This victory marked a turning point for Dubois, establishing him as a formidable force in the heavyweight division while raising questions about Joshua’s future.

Oleksandr Usyk Outclasses Tyson Fury in a Rematch

Date: December 2024

Venue: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury sought revenge in his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, but the Ukrainian champion once again proved his superiority. Although no knockout occurred, Usyk dominated the fight with precise punches and unmatched footwork, earning a unanimous decision victory (116-112 on all cards).



While Fury came in significantly heavier, Usyk’s technical brilliance shone through, solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest heavyweight champions of this generation.

Ryan Garcia’s Win over Devin Haney

Date: October 2024

Venue: Las Vegas, Nevada

In a highly anticipated showdown, Ryan Garcia shocked Devin Haney with knockdowns in rounds seven, ten, and eleven, securing a majority decision win. However, controversy erupted when Garcia tested positive for PEDs, resulting in the fight being declared a no-contest.



Despite the controversy, Garcia’s power and speed were evident, making this fight one of the year’s most talked-about events.

Artur Beterbiev’s Comeback knockout of Dmitry Bivol

Date: November 2024

Venue: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

In a battle of undefeated light heavyweight champions, Artur Beterbiev faced Dmitry Bivol for the undisputed title. After a slow start, Beterbiev turned the tide in round four with relentless aggression and a crushing combination that forced the referee to stop the fight in round eight.



The victory cemented Beterbiev’s status as one of boxing’s most feared punchers and unified the light heavyweight division.

Gervonta Davis’ Explosive Finish of Frank Martin

Date: June 2024

Venue: MGM Grand, Las Vegas, Nevada

Gervonta Davis returned from a long hiatus with a statement-making performance against Frank Martin. In the eighth round, Davis landed a pinpoint uppercut that sent Martin crashing to the canvas, retaining his WBA lightweight title.

These stunning knockouts not only thrilled fans but also shaped the boxing narrative in 2024. From surprising upsets to masterful displays of power, these moments underscored why boxing remains one of the most captivating sports in the world. With the promise of more epic battles in 2025, the excitement continues to build.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

