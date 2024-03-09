Anthony Joshua crushes Ngannou in second round knockout

British-Nigerian former world champion Anthony Joshua delivered a sensational knockout victory over Cameroonian former UFC title-holder Francis Ngannou in the second round in their highly-anticipated showdown in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua, who had secured victories in all three of his fights in 2023, got off to a strong start in Round One by landing a powerful right punch on Ngannou, sending the MMA fighter to the canvas. Despite being counted out, Ngannou managed to rise to his feet.

In the second round, Joshua connected with another devastating right-hand blow to Ngannou’s chin, putting the former UFC champion in serious trouble once again.

Despite Ngannou’s efforts to rally, Joshua dominated the bout, making his opponent appear inexperienced. Joshua sent Ngannou to the canvas for a second time with another right-hand strike.

Although Ngannou managed to stand up, he was knocked down again shortly after, unable to withstand Joshua’s relentless assault.

The 37-year-old Cameroonian fighter was unable to endure the onslaught, leading the referee to stop the fight.

Ngannou received medical attention from ringside doctors, as Joshua’s knockout blow had left a significant impact.

With this victory, Joshua’s professional record improves to 28-3-0, with 24 of his wins coming by knockouts. This triumph follows his three consecutive wins after facing defeats against Oleksandr Usyk in successive bouts.

“It is what it is. When I saw the fight between Francis and Tyson Fury, I realised he could fight, Joshua told DAZN after the knockout victory.

“And I wanted a piece of that. He’s an inspiration. He’s a great champion and this result doesn’t take anything away from his capabilities.

“I told him he shouldn’t leave boxing. He can do well. He’s fought two of the best.”

Anthony Joshua is now anticipated to square off against Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk in their long-awaited undisputed heavyweight bout, scheduled for May 18, with a rematch set to follow later in 2024.