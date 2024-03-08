Joshua vs Ngannou: Fights Records, Career Stats

Former boxing and UFC heavyweight champions Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou are slated to face off on Friday, March 8, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ngannou, hailing from Cameroon and known as the world’s biggest MMA fighter, ventured into boxing last October with a debut match against WBC title holder Tyson Fury. Despite a controversial split decision loss, Ngannou’s powerful left hand sent Fury to the canvas in the third round, fueling his determination to continue in boxing.

Joshua, a heavyweight boxing stalwart, previously held unified champion status but suffered setbacks, notably losing his belts to Usyk. Despite mental challenges following those defeats, Joshua rebounded with three consecutive victories, two by knockout, and seeks fresh challenges.

Making his boxing debut in October 2013, Joshua swiftly ascended, clinching his first belt (IBF) in under three years. Renowned for his imposing physique, he’s earned the moniker “The Bodybuilder” and draws comparisons to boxing legend Mike Tyson.

While Ngannou may be new to boxing, his entrance into the sport has been impactful. Formerly the UFC heavyweight champion, he transitioned to boxing with an impressive showing against Fury. Although he ultimately fell short, many believed he had won, showcasing his potential in the ring.

Ngannou’s power was evident as he sent Fury to the canvas with a potent left hook, signalling a formidable threat to future opponents. He asserts that if he can connect with Joshua similarly, the British boxer will struggle to recover.

Anthony Joshua Fight Stats

Age: 34.

Record: Win (27) Loss (3) Draw (0).

Height: 1,98 m.

KO percentage: 88,89%.

Rounds: 160.

Francis Ngannou Fight Stats

Age: 37.

Record: Win (17) Loss (3) Draw (0).

Height: 6’3.5 m

KOs: 12.

Submissions: 4.

Punch efficiency: 41%.

Takedown efficiency: 63%.