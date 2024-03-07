Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: See prize money for both boxers

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou are set for a big-money contest as both boxers go head-to-head at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday, March 8.

Reports indicate that both boxers are set to pocket millions of dollars in prize money, regardless of the fight’s outcome.

Anthony Joshua is determined to reclaim the world championship title, while Ngannou seeks to capitalize on his debut boxing match against Tyson Fury and secure his first victory in boxing.

Anthony Joshua, 34, secured a straight three wins from in 2023, rounding off the year with a stoppage of Otto Wallin in Riyadh.

Although. the official figures for the prize money have yet to be confirmed, it’s almost certain that Anthony Joshua will earn significantly more than Ngannou.

Reports suggest that the former UFC champion will take home at least $20m, which is approximately around £16m.

This would be the most lucrative fight in the Cameroonian career by a distance and would be double what he earned against Fury.

Ngannou took home $10m (£7.8m) for his boxing debut against Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia last year, meaning he is expected to make double for his bout with Anthony Joshua.

Anthony Joshua is currently ranked 28 on Forbes’ list of the World’s Highest-Paid Athletes for 2023 having earned a whopping £41million ($53m).

The British boxer is in line to earn almost $50m (£40m) and the purse does not include pay-per-view money or fees for winning.

The figure is nearly four times the prize money Anthony Joshua took home following his first fight with Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, where Joshua pocketed £10m ($12m) plus 60 per cent of the pay-per-view (PPV) revenue, while his opponent took £3m ($3.8m) of the pre-PPV purse.