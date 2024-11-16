Boxing most shocking knockouts: Six unforgettable moments in the ring

GOtv Boxing Night

Boxing is a sport brimming with drama and excitement, with stunning upsets often becoming iconic moments etched in history. These events spark debates for years, leaving fans and experts in disbelief.

Mastering the art of boxing requires immense skill, dedication, and courage. Yet, sometimes all it takes is a single, powerful punch—a devastating blow that can render all the skill in the world irrelevant and end a fight in an instant.

Throughout its rich history, boxing has delivered countless legendary bouts—intense, toe-to-toe clashes that go the distance and thrill fans with 10 to 12 rounds of relentless action.

However, few things are as electrifying for fans as a bone-crushing knockout that ends a fight in a spectacular manner.

Here, we take a look at the six most shocking knockouts in boxing history—moments that stunned the world.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder (2020)

Tyson Fury’s dominant knockout victory over Deontay Wilder in their 2020 rematch was one of the most shocking moments in recent boxing history. After their first encounter ended in a controversial draw, the rematch was anticipated to be a closely contested affair.

However, Fury defied expectations, dominating Wilder from the start. The “Gypsy King” unleashed a relentless assault, knocking Wilder down multiple times and forcing a stoppage. This emphatic win cemented Fury’s legacy as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time.

Since then, Fury lost his title to Oleksandr Usyk, setting the stage for a potential rematch that could make history. Meanwhile, Deontay Wilder’s career took a hit, with further defeats to Joseph Parker and Zhilei Zhang highlighting the decline of the once-feared knockout artist.

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Anthony Joshua (2019)

Andy Ruiz Jr. shocked the boxing world with a stunning upset over Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden in 2019. The dramatic fight will forever be a part of boxing lore.

Joshua, the undefeated heavyweight champion, was a heavy favourite, but the third round shifted the momentum. After knocking down Ruiz, Joshua found himself on the receiving end of a relentless assault. Ruiz sent Joshua to the canvas twice, securing a historic win.

Joshua reclaimed his titles in the rematch later that year, but Ruiz’s unexpected victory remains one of the sport’s most memorable moments, underscoring the unpredictability of boxing.

Daniel Dubois vs Anthony Joshua (2024)

In 2024, Daniel Dubois stunned the boxing world with a fifth-round knockout of Anthony Joshua in a thrilling heavyweight showdown at Wembley Stadium.

The fight was an intense battle, with both fighters exchanging powerful punches. Dubois weathered an early onslaught from Joshua before delivering a devastating right hand that sent the former champion to the mat. Unable to recover, Joshua was stopped by the referee, marking a significant moment in Dubois’ career and establishing him as a major player in the heavyweight division.

For Joshua, the loss was a major setback, but he remains determined to reclaim his position among boxing’s elite.

Mike Tyson vs Michael Spinks (1988)

Mike Tyson’s annihilation of Michael Spinks in 1988 is one of the most brutal and unforgettable knockouts in boxing history.

Spinks, a former two-division champion, was no match for a prime Tyson. The fight lasted just 91 seconds as Tyson unleashed a series of ferocious punches that left Spinks on the canvas, bewildered and beaten. This decisive victory cemented Tyson’s reputation as one of the most feared fighters of all time.

Muhammad Ali vs George Foreman (1974)

Muhammad Ali’s victory over George Foreman in the “Rumble in the Jungle” is among the most legendary moments in boxing. In 1974, Ali defied the odds to take down the fearsome Foreman.

Employing his “rope-a-dope” strategy, Ali allowed Foreman to tire himself out with wild punches before seizing the opportunity. In the eighth round, Ali unleashed a combination that floored Foreman, capturing the heavyweight crown and solidifying his status as a boxing icon.

George Foreman vs Michael Moorer (1994)

In 1994, 45-year-old George Foreman pulled off one of the most astonishing upsets in boxing history, knocking out the undefeated Michael Moorer to reclaim the heavyweight championship.

Outboxed for most of the fight, Foreman landed a perfect right hand in the tenth round, sending Moorer to the canvas in a shocking conclusion. The unexpected knockout, with commentator Jim Lampley exclaiming, “It happened!” remains a defining moment in sports. Foreman’s win at 45 made him the oldest heavyweight champion in history and a true comeback legend.

