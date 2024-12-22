Usyk defeats Fury in rematch to retain heavyweight titles

Oleksandr Usyk defended his unified heavyweight world titles with a decisive points victory over Tyson Fury in their rematch on Saturday night at Riyadh’s Kingdom Arena.

The Ukrainian champion once again showcased his skill and determination, winning by unanimous decision with all three judges scoring the fight 116-112 in his favour.

The bout is a follow-up to their split-decision clash seven months ago, saw Usyk cement his dominance against the previously unbeaten Fury. The 37-year-old retained his WBA (Super), WBC, and WBO belts in a thrilling encounter that highlighted the grit and prowess of both fighters.

Fury, 36, started strongly, landing several eye-catching shots in the early rounds. However, Usyk’s superior work rate and precise combinations gradually took control of the contest. As the fight progressed, the Olympic gold medalist and former undisputed cruiserweight champion finished with a flourish, replicating the resilience and sharpness that earned him victory in their first encounter.

“He [Tyson Fury] is a great fighter, a great opponent. These were unbelievable 24 rounds for my career. Thank you so much,” Usyk said after extending his undefeated professional record to 23 wins.

Fury, visibly frustrated by the result, left the ring immediately without conducting a post-fight interview. Backstage, he expressed disbelief, claiming he had won the fight by “at least three rounds.” Despite Fury’s protests, the judges’ unanimous decision reflected Usyk’s cleaner punches and tactical superiority.

The night ended with IBF world champion Daniel Dubois entering the ring, calling for a rematch with Usyk after losing to him last year.

However, the spotlight firmly belonged to Usyk, whose performance reaffirmed his status as one of the best heavyweights in the sport.

The highly anticipated rematch capped off a spectacular night of boxing, with Usyk and Fury delivering another enthralling 12-round contest. Fury, donning a Santa Claus outfit during his entrance to Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You, showed flashes of aggression but was unable to overcome Usyk’s relentless pace and precision.

With this victory, Usyk solidifies his legacy, while questions linger over Fury’s next move in the heavyweight division.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

