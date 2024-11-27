Tyson Fury warned of another defeat in Usyk rematch

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk rematch I scheduled for December 21 in Saudi Arabia

Former world champion Duke McKenzie has issued a stern warning ahead of Tyson Fury’s highly anticipated rematch against Oleksandr Usyk, noting that the British heavyweight could suffer another defeat if his current approach continues.

Fury aims to avenge his first professional defeat to Usyk in May in Riyadh. The two heavyweight giants will square off again in Saudi Arabia on December 21.

Recent images suggest Fury is bulking up ahead of the rematch. The two-time heavyweight world champion weighed in at 262 lbs for the first fight, over 30 lbs heavier than Usyk. Despite rating his performance 10/10, Fury admitted it wasn’t his best version, posting on Instagram: “Was in the shape of my life, but this is not the GK [Gypsy King].” He compared it to his second bout with Deontay Wilder, writing: “This is him, 19st 11lbs, bruiser.”

However, McKenzie, Britain’s first three-weight world champion, believes Fury’s weight-gain strategy is a mistake. Speaking on talkSPORT, McKenzie criticised Fury’s lack of discipline between fights.

“He [Fury] doesn’t live, eat, walk, talk the sport—but you’re supposed to. In-between fights are where fights are won and lost. We know Fury puts on a load of weight between fights and then has to shed it. Now, they’re telling us Fury will be bigger and better. Bigger and better isn’t going to beat Usyk.”

McKenzie argued that Fury’s plan to use size to dominate Usyk would backfire. “If he thinks he’ll bully Usyk by walking him down and absorbing his shots because he’s bigger, it won’t work. He’ll be slower, more predictable, and easier to hit. Usyk wins the rematch all day long. Fury won’t knock Usyk out. Usyk is unbeaten and shows no vulnerabilities—no issues with stamina, cuts, or getting off the floor to win fights.”

The rematch promises to be another defining chapter in heavyweight boxing history.

