Joshua predicts Usyk to edge out Fury in rematch

Former two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has shared his prediction for the upcoming rematch between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, a bout that has captured the attention of boxing fans worldwide.

Having a deep history with both fighters, Joshua weighed in on who he believes will come out on top.

Joshua, who has traded words with Fury for nearly a decade without yet meeting him in the ring, faced Usyk in 2021 and 2022, suffering back-to-back defeats that cost him his unified world titles. Since then, Joshua has bounced back with four consecutive victories, including a stunning second-round knockout of former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in March.

As Joshua prepares for his world title clash against Daniel Dubois, he offered his thoughts on the Fury vs. Usyk rematch, one of the most anticipated fights in recent boxing history.

“I think it’s going to be a tough fight early on, but I feel like Usyk will edge it again,” Joshua told Queensberry Promotions.

“He’s a class operator and one of the best out there. That’s why I think he’ll win.”

Usyk handed Fury his first professional loss when they first met in May, dominating the later rounds and nearly stopping Fury in the ninth on his way to a decision victory. With that win, Usyk became the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis, though he later had his IBF title stripped—a title now up for grabs in Joshua’s upcoming bout with Dubois.

Despite focusing on his immediate goals, Joshua remains determined to eventually face Fury in the ring.

“Yeah, it needs to happen,” Joshua said. “It’s just taken a long time. It needs to happen, but he’s got his hands full, and so have I. Let’s both do our jobs, and we’ll see a positive 2025, I’m sure of it.”

Joshua hinted that a showdown with Fury could take place in collaboration with Riyadh Season, potentially in London.

Anthony Nlebem Digital Content Producer/Sports Analyst