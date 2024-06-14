Fury resumes training ahead of Usyk rematch

Tyson Fury is eagerly anticipating his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk as he resumes training, aiming for “redemption” after suffering the only defeat of his career.

The two heavyweights are set to face off again on December 21 in Saudi Arabia, following Usyk’s split decision victory in their initial bout last month, which made him the undisputed world heavyweight champion.

In his first public comments since the loss, Fury posted a video on social media showing him training and expressing his determination to avenge his defeat. “Hey guys, Tyson Fury here. Back in the gym as you can see,” he said on Instagram.

“Counting down the days until I can get my redemption on Usyk. December the 21st is going to be my time.”

Fury emphasised his drive to return stronger: “I’ve done everything in boxing, but I haven’t come back from a loss. And I relish it, the chance to come back and redeem myself. Get up! December 21st is all me. Undisputed, here we come.”

In the caption accompanying his post, Fury acknowledged the reasons for his loss and expressed confidence in his ability to reclaim victory. “The path to redemption is all mine. I know what I have to do, I saw my shortcomings and best believe I am inevitable,” he said.

The rematch could potentially be historic. The last boxer to unify the major heavyweight belts was Britain’s Lennox Lewis, who defeated Evander Holyfield in 1999.

However, Usyk might be stripped of the IBF belt by the time of the rematch due to not meeting the mandatory challenger, which means the undisputed title might not be on the line.