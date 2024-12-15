Usyk vows knockout defeat for Fury in heavyweight rematch

Oleksandr Usyk has issued a bold warning to Tyson Fury, promising a more aggressive approach in their highly anticipated heavyweight rematch. The Ukrainian has vowed to go for a knockout in Saturday’s showdown at the Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia.

Usyk made history in May when he handed Fury his first professional defeat, becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion—a feat last achieved by Lennox Lewis in 1999. Now, the ‘Gypsy King’ is determined to reclaim his titles and avenge that loss at the same venue.

Speaking to Mail Sport, the 37-year-old Usyk said, “Against Fury, it wasn’t me who decided the outcome—it was the heavenly virtues. But if I have the opportunity to knock him out in the rematch, I will take it.”

Usyk initially claimed the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles by defeating Anthony Joshua in 2021, defending them successfully in a rematch the following year. In August 2023, he retained his belts with a ninth-round knockout of Daniel Dubois before achieving undisputed status in May by dethroning Fury for the WBC belt.

Despite his short-lived reign as the undisputed champion—having vacated the IBF title to prioritize this lucrative rematch with Fury—Usyk remains laser-focused on solidifying his legacy. With the stakes higher than ever, the rematch promises to be an electrifying encounter.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

