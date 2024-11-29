Fury vs Usyk rematch to deliver record-breaking £150m prize money

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are set to pocket a staggering £150 million payday in their highly anticipated rematch, a substantial increase from their first bout.

In their first bout earlier this year, Usyk emerged as the undisputed heavyweight champion, with the total purse reportedly at £115 million. Fury claimed the majority share of £85 million, while Usyk took home £30 million, a disparity stemming from a pre-fight agreement favouring Fury despite his loss.

This time, both the stakes and the financial rewards have skyrocketed. The rematch purse is expected to reach £150 million, a £45 million boost from their previous meeting.

Although the exact division of the purse remains unconfirmed, Usyk is projected to receive a larger cut as the reigning champion and the “A-side” of the fight.

The rematch is slated for December 21 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the same venue that hosted their first showdown. Fury will be determined to avenge his first professional defeat and reclaim his titles, while Usyk will look to solidify his supremacy in the heavyweight division.

With such a monumental purse on the line, this fight is poised to be one of the most significant events in boxing history, offering both fighters immense financial rewards and global prestige. Fans can expect a thrilling, high-stakes battle between two of boxing’s elite heavyweights.

