Get a world-class foreign coach for Super Eagles- Sports minister tasks NFF

The Minister of Sports Development, John Owan Enoh, has tasked the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to hire a competent foreign coach for the Super Eagles.

According to ThisDay, the minister urged the NFF to appoint a reputable and competent coach who can qualify Nigeria for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and command respect from the Super Eagles.

This decision follows the dismissal of former coach and ex-international Finidi George due to Nigeria’s disappointing performances in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana and the Benin Republic.

The Super Eagles failed to secure a victory in either of their June qualifiers. They managed a 1-1 draw with South Africa in Uyo but then suffered a 2-1 defeat to Benin Republic in Abidjan, leaving their qualification hopes in jeopardy.

With only three points from their first four games, Nigeria sits in fifth place in Group C, necessitating victories in all six remaining matches to have a chance at qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

“It has to be a name that will inspire the spirit of our nation,” Sports Minister John Enoh told Segun Odegbami’s Eagle7 FM radio.

“He has to be a first-class coach with a track record, a pedigree, who will earn the respect of our players.”

However, Enoh also insisted that it is the responsibility of the NFF to pay such a coach. The Minister underscored the urgency and significance of this appointment, stressing that the chosen coach must not only bring tactical expertise but also possess a deep understanding of African football and its challenges.

“The terrain of African football requires a specific type of knowledge and experience. We need a coach who has proven their capability in this environment and can bring out the best in our players,” he added.

Enoh also mentioned the tremendous support the NFF has received from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, reinforcing the government’s commitment to elevating Nigerian football on the global stage.

“Our goal is clear – we want the Super Eagles and other national teams to excel and bring glory to our nation. The right coach will be instrumental in achieving this.”

The Minister concluded by urging the NFF to expedite the selection process and ensure that the new coach is in place well ahead of the upcoming games.

“Time is of the essence. We must act swiftly to prepare adequately for the 2025 AFCON and the World Cup qualifiers. The future of Nigerian football depends on the decisions we make today.”