Bowen’s late penalty earns West Ham 2-1 win against Man United

Jarrod Bowen’s injury-time penalty condemned Manchester United to a 2-1 Premier League defeat at West Ham, easing pressure on Hammers’ boss Julen Lopetegui.

Casemiro appeared to salvage a point for United with a header in the final 10 minutes, canceling out Crysencio Summerville’s 74th-minute opener.

However, controversy struck when referee David Coote reviewed Matthijs de Ligt’s late challenge on Danny Ings and awarded West Ham a penalty, despite United’s protests over an alleged handball by Ings. Bowen coolly converted, beating Andre Onana to secure the victory.

United dominated the first half at London Stadium, with Alejandro Garnacho rattling the crossbar early and Diogo Dalot missing an open goal. Despite numerous chances, United’s lack of clinical finishing cost them dearly as West Ham capitalized after the break.

The result leaves United struggling in 14th place with just three wins from their opening nine games, intensifying scrutiny on manager Erik ten Hag.

Meanwhile, West Ham leapfrog United in the standings, marking a vital win after a slow start to the season.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

