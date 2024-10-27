Palmer’s strike seals Chelsea victory over Newcastle

Cole Palmer scored his seventh goal of the season as Chelsea defeated Newcastle 2-1 to continue their strong start in the 2024/25 season.

Palmer’s decisive strike came early in the second half, finding the net with a clean shot from inside the box that beat Nick Pope at his near post.

Nicolas Jackson opened the scoring in the 18th minute, netting his fifth league goal after a swift move set up by Palmer’s incisive pass and Pedro Neto’s square ball. Newcastle equalized 14 minutes later with Alexander Isak’s close-range finish.

Isak came close to leveling again late on, rounding Chelsea’s Robert Sanchez, but his attempt was stopped by the Blues’ defense. Chelsea thought they had a penalty when Christopher Nkunku went down in the box, but VAR overturned the decision, ruling it a slip.

Palmer’s goal ultimately secured Chelsea’s three points, lifting them to fourth in the table. They could drop to fifth if Arsenal avoid defeat later on Sunday, but Chelsea’s form under manager Enzo Maresca remains impressive with five wins from nine Premier League games, losing only to Manchester City and Liverpool.

Newcastle’s struggles continue, now winless in their last five league outings, sitting 12th in the standings

