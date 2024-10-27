Salah’s late strike rescues point for Liverpool at Arsenal

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah salvaged a point with a late equaliser against Arsenal in a high-stakes Premier League showdown at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Despite leading twice, Arsenal were hampered by second-half injuries to key defenders Gabriel and Jurrien Timber, adding to the absence of suspended William Saliba. Liverpool seized on these setbacks, pulling level and leaving Arsenal five points behind league leaders Manchester City.

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka struck first, dazzling Andy Robertson and netting his 50th Premier League goal after just nine minutes. However, Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk responded in the 18th minute, heading in from close range following a setup from Luis Diaz.

Before the break, Mikel Merino restored Arsenal’s lead with a powerful header off Declan Rice’s free-kick. Liverpool, however, rallied in the second half, with Salah converting Darwin Nunez’s assist to close out the game.

The result places Liverpool just a point behind Manchester City in the title race.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

