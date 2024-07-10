Euro 2024: England beat Netherlands to play Spain in final

Ollie Watkins scored a last-minute winner as England secured a 2-1 victory over the Netherlands, to send his side to the Euro 2024 final against Spain.

Xavi Simons put the Dutch ahead after seven minutes, but England captain Harry Kane soon leveled the score from the penalty spot. With the match heading for extra time, Watkins struck in the 91st minute with a fine turn and low finish after being played in by Cole Palmer.

England, who lost the Euro 2020 final on penalties to Italy, aim to claim the title this time. This will be their third European Championship match against Spain, having triumphed in the previous two encounters.

The Three Lions’ only major tournament loss to Spain was in the 1950 World Cup. England won their most recent meeting, a 3-2 victory in the 2018 Nations League, but have only won two of their 10 meetings before that (excluding penalties).