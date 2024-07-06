Euro 2024: England and Germany fans clash in Düsseldorf

England fans clashed with Germany supporters following the host nation’s elimination from Euro 2024 by Spain. The confrontations happened outside the Imbiss-Restaurant, where England supporters taunted German fans with chants of “Germany’s going home.”

The flashpoint came just minutes after Germany’s hopes of winning the tournament on home soil were dashed by Spain, with Mikel Merino scoring a 119th-minute winner in extra time to secure La Roja a place in the semi-finals, simultaneously ending Toni Kroos’ career.

Footage shows supporters going head to head, throwing beer cans, and aiming punches and kicks at one another.

The incident occurred while England fans were in Düsseldorf preparing for their quarter-final match against Switzerland.

Video footage obtained by the Daily Mail shows a group of England fans outside a bar in the city, taunting nearby German supporters about their side’s exit and singing “Germany’s going home.”

A brief scuffle broke out between a handful of people, who aimed punches and kicks at each other, with some objects thrown before the German fans appeared to move away.

Thousands of England supporters are in the German city ahead of Saturday’s Euro 2024 quarter-final with Switzerland.

The host nation’s tournament ended with an extra-time defeat to Spain in Stuttgart earlier on Friday.

Up to 50,000 England supporters are expected in the city, with around 25,000 securing tickets for the game despite an official allocation of just 6,000.

Pubs in Düsseldorf are making efforts to prevent English fans from depleting their beer stocks.

Pubs in the Altstadt, the historic quarter of Düsseldorf, revealed that Three Lions supporters staying there for the previous game in Gelsenkirchen managed to drink so much Pils that they nearly ran out.

Vangelis Chantzis, landlord of Irish pub Fatty’s on Hunsrückenstraße for 20 years, said, “Nobody here has ever seen anything like it.”

The legendary chant of English football fans rings through the city: “Please don’t take me home, I just don’t wanna go to work. I’ll stay here and drink all your beer.” And last weekend, they nearly managed it.