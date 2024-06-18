Euro 2024: UEFA investigates Serbia fan misconduct against England

European football governing body UEFA has filed disciplinary charges and opened a separate investigation into alleged discriminatory behaviour by Serbia fans during their Euro 2024 match against England, according to an AP report.

The specifics of the allegations were not detailed by UEFA, but the investigation follows a formal complaint from the Soccer Federation of Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008—a status Serbia has not recognised.

UEFA’s disciplinary panel will review charges against Serbia for fans “transmitting a provocative message unfit for a sports event” and throwing objects during England’s 1-0 victory on Sunday in Gelsenkirchen.

Serbia fans reportedly displayed a national flag that included Kosovo within its borders.

Kosovan soccer officials alerted UEFA to flags, chants, and banners they described as containing “political, chauvinistic, and racist messages” against Kosovo.

The disciplinary charges are expected to be resolved before Thursday when Serbia plays its second Euro 2024 game against Slovenia in Munich. Typically, such cases result in fines, but stricter measures could be imposed for future competitions.