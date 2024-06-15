A glimpse into ten iconic stadiums for Euro 2024

The European Championship, Euro 2024, will be held in Germany, featuring stadiums with rich soccer histories. All 51 matches will take place between June 14 and July 14, spanning ten venues across the country. With 24 teams competing for the title, this will be Germany’s first major tournament since hosting the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

Germany, tied with Spain for the most titles at three, will welcome a diverse lineup of teams, including Georgia, making its debut in the tournament. While Euro 2024 promises unforgettable moments on the field, the high standard of Germany’s stadiums will undoubtedly be a highlight.

Here, BDWeekender Sports takes an in-depth look at the ten stadiums for the 2024 Euro, their cities, and their capacities.

OLYMPIASTADION

City: Berlin

Capacity: 71,000

Matches: Spain vs. Croatia (June 15), Poland vs. Austria (June 21), Netherlands vs. Austria (June 25), one Round of 16 games (June 29), one quarterfinal (July 6), the final (July 14).

Built for the 1936 Olympics under Nazi rule, the Olympiastadion was renovated for the 2006 World Cup final and also hosted the 2015 Champions League final. It’s home to the German Cup final each season and hosts games for second-division Hertha Berlin. Recently, Union Berlin hosted Champions League games here due to its larger capacity.

ALLIANZ ARENA

City: Munich

Capacity: 66,000

Matches: Germany vs. Scotland (June 14), Romania vs. Ukraine (June 17), Slovenia vs. Serbia (June 20), Denmark vs. Serbia (June 25), one Round of 16 games (July 2), one semifinal (July 9).

The Allianz Arena hosts Bayern Munich games, this stadium will host Euro 2024’s opening game. It opened in 2005 and was originally shared by Bayern and 1860 Munich. The arena also hosted Germany’s first regular-season NFL game in 2022.

WESTFALENSTADION

City: Dortmund

Capacity: 62,000

Matches: Italy vs. Albania (June 15), Turkey vs. Georgia (June 18), Turkey vs. Portugal (June 21), France vs. Poland (June 25), one Round of 16 games (June 29), and one semifinal (July 10).

The Westfalenstadion, also known as Signal Iduna Park due to sponsorship, is famed for its “Yellow Wall” of fans. The capacity is reduced for Euro 2024 from the usual 81,365 due to all-seater requirements.

STUTTGART ARENA

City: Stuttgart

Capacity: 51,000

Matches: Slovenia vs. Denmark (June 16), Germany vs. Hungary (June 19), Scotland vs. Hungary (June 23), Ukraine vs. Belgium (June 26), one quarterfinal (July 5).

Known historically as the Neckarstadion, it has hosted significant matches, including the 1988 European Cup final. It’s currently named MHPArena and is home to Stuttgart, which qualified for the Champions League this season.

VOLKSPARKSTADION

City: Hamburg

Capacity: 49,000

Matches: Poland vs. Netherlands (June 16), Croatia vs. Albania (June 19), Georgia vs. Czech Republic (June 22), Czech Republic vs. Turkey (June 26), one quarterfinal (July 5).

Dating back to 1925, the stadium was rebuilt twice and hosted Shakhtar Donetsk’s Champions League games this season due to the conflict in Ukraine.

DUESSELDORF ARENA

City: Duesseldorf

Capacity: 47,000

Matches: Austria vs. France (June 17), Slovakia vs. Ukraine (June 21), Albania vs. Spain (June 24), one Round of 16 game (July 1), and one quarterfinal (July 6).

The only venue not used in the 2006 World Cup, it hosted the Invictus Games last year and was a COVID-19 vaccination centre. Fortuna Duesseldorf plays here.

COLOGNE STADIUM

City: Cologne

Capacity: 43,000

Matches: Hungary vs. Switzerland (June 15), Scotland vs. Switzerland (June 19), Belgium vs. Romania (June 22), England vs. Slovenia (June 25), one Round of 16 games (June 30).

Known as Muengersdorfer Stadion, it hosted the Europa League final in 2020. Cologne recently faced relegation from the Bundesliga.

FRANKFURT ARENA

City: Frankfurt

Capacity: 47,000

Matches: Belgium vs. Slovakia (June 17), Denmark vs. England (June 20), Switzerland vs. Germany (June 23), Slovakia vs. Romania (June 26), one Round of 16 games (July 1).

Home to Eintracht Frankfurt, this stadium, known as Deutsche Bank Park, hosted NFL games last year. It has a long history dating back to 1925.

LEIPZIG STADIUM

City: Leipzig

Capacity: 40,000

Matches: Portugal vs. Czech Republic (June 18), Netherlands vs. France (June 21), Croatia vs. Italy (June 24), one Round of 16 games (July 2).

Built on the site of the Zentralstadion, it is the only Euro 2024 stadium in former East Germany and home to RB Leipzig.

ARENA AUFSCHALKE

City: Gelsenkirchen

Capacity: 50,000

Matches: Serbia vs. England (June 16), Spain vs. Italy (June 20), Georgia vs. Portugal (June 26), one Round of 16 games (June 30).

Home to Schalke, the stadium was state-of-the-art when it opened in 2001 with a retractable roof. It hosted the 2004 Champions League final and will be part of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour after Euro 2024.

These venues promise to offer an exceptional backdrop for Euro 2024, showcasing the best of German football infrastructure.