Euro 2024: England edge out Switzerland to reach semi-sinals

England advanced to the semi-finals of Euro 2024 with a thrilling penalty shootout victory over Switzerland, thanks to Jordan Pickford’s crucial save from Manuel Akanji’s spot-kick after a 1-1 draw in regular and extra time.

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the decisive penalty after Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, and Ivan Toney held their nerves in the shootout. Pickford’s save against Switzerland’s first taker, Akanji, clinched a nail-biting 5-3 win.

Facing a potential exit in normal time, England fell behind when Switzerland’s Breel Embolo pounced on Kyle Walker’s lapse to tap in Dan Ndoye’s deflected cross in the 75th minute. However, Saka, England’s most dangerous player in an unfamiliar right wing-back role, equalised shortly after with a brilliant curling shot from outside the box.

After 120 minutes ended level, Pickford emerged as the hero by saving Switzerland’s first penalty. Palmer, Bellingham, Saka, Toney, and Alexander-Arnold converted their penalties to secure England’s semi-final spot, where they will face either the Netherlands or Turkey in Dortmund on Wednesday.

England, who needed Bellingham’s 95th-minute equaliser to beat Slovakia in the last 16, once again avoided defeat with 10 minutes remaining.

Manchester City defender Akanji’s missed penalty continued Switzerland’s poor record in major tournament quarter-finals, having lost all five without ever reaching a semi-final. In contrast, England progressed despite another underwhelming performance from Gareth Southgate’s men.

“We know there are two more games, we can change our lives and make more history that’s not been done before,” said man-of-the-match Saka.

In his 100th match in charge, Southgate resisted calls for significant changes but altered the system, giving Ezri Konsa his first competitive international start in place of the suspended Marc Guehi. Contrary to expectations, Saka remained on the right, proving to be an inspired decision.

The Arsenal winger was England’s biggest threat in a first half that saw no shots on target. Saka frequently outpaced Michel Aebischer and created the best chance of the first period when Kobbie Mainoo’s effort was deflected behind just before half-time.

England will now face the Netherlands or Turkey in the semi-finals.