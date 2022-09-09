EPL is set to be cancelled for two weeks in honour of Queen’s death

The English premier league chiefs are set to suspend football activities for two weeks in honour of the Queen Elizabeth ll who passed away.

The Monarch passed away “peacefully” Thursday afternoon at her Balmore residence in Scotland and a national mourning has been declared in the country and other commonwealth states.

England’s final racing test game against South Africa scheduled to take place on Friday has been cancelled, while the Premiership Cup match between Northampton and Saracens and tonight’s two scheduled EFL games were postponed.

