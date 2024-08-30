No Chelsea move for Osimhen as Napoli talks break down

Victor Osimhen will remain at Napoli after the Serie A club and Premier League side Chelsea failed to reach an agreement for the Nigerian striker before the summer transfer deadline.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, negotiations between Napoli and Chelsea broke down late in the window, leaving Osimhen in a difficult position.

Romano wrote on his X account, “No agreement between Victor Osimhen and Chelsea even after a new proposal was presented two hours ago. Deal completely off for Victor Osimhen. No agreement with Chelsea, and the #CFC delegation is now leaving Napoli. If nothing happens from Saudi in the next three days, Osimhen will stay at Napoli but he’s not gonna be part of the first-team squad. Relationship currently completely broken.”

Sky Sport Italia reported that Osimhen rejected Chelsea’s offer of €4 million per season, which was significantly lower than his current €10 million salary at Napoli. Chelsea’s proposed bonus structure, which included an additional €2 million for Champions League qualification and appearances, was also deemed inadequate by the Nigerian striker.

Napoli had also been in negotiations with Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli for Osimhen‘s transfer, reportedly for an €80 million proposal. While Osimhen had agreed on personal terms with Al-Ahli worth a massive €30 million per season, Napoli demanded an extra €5 million in bonuses on top of the €80 million offered, causing the deal to fall through.

Osimhen’s future now appears uncertain. With his relationship with Napoli coach Antonio Conte strained and the club unwilling to pay him a substantial salary while keeping him benched, his options are limited. There remains a faint hope of a last-minute transfer to Saudi Arabia, as the transfer window in that region remains open until September 2. However, the chances of such a move seem slim at this point.

The failed transfer has resulted in a significant loss for Napoli, both financially and in terms of player morale. The club will now have to find a way to integrate Osimhen back into the squad despite the strained relationship between the player and the manager.

If no transfer materialises, Osimhen could find himself sidelined until at least January. Relations with Conte remain icy, and the club faces the prospect of paying Osimhen his substantial salary without him playing.

Napoli will have to shell out €1 million a month to keep a player who might not be utilised while also missing out on millions from his failed transfer.

