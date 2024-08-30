Osimhen set for Al-Ahli move as Napoli seal €80m agreement

Napoli have reportedly reached an agreement to sell Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli for a total package of €80 million.

According to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Osimhen is set to sign a four-year contract with Al-Ahli, which includes an annual salary of €30 million.

Al-Ahli have also scheduled a medical for Osimhen, signalling that the striker is ready to reject a potential move to Chelsea in favour of the Saudi club.

Romano confirmed the news on X, stating: “BREAKING: Napoli reach total agreement with Al Ahli for Victor Osimhen! Club to club deal done for €75/80m total package, Al Ahli have already booked a medical. Four-year contract worth €25/30m per season net to Osimhen + RELEASE clause. Final green light up to Victor.”

Al-Ahli, looking to bolster their attack, have also reportedly agreed on a fee for Chelsea striker target Ivan Toney.

The potential double signing for Toney and Osimhen would cost the Saudi Arabian side a combined £107.3 million, with Al-Ahli agreeing to pay Brentford £40 million for Toney, and a €80 million (£67.3 million) fee to Napoli for Osimhen, according to Sky in Italy.

Should the deal for Osimhen be finalised, he would be heading to the club that Napoli most prefer. Meanwhile, Napoli have already secured a potential replacement for Osimhen by signing Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea.

Before reaching an agreement with Al-Ahli, Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda, had stated that the striker “still has so much to do in Europe,” a comment that appeared to leave the door open for a possible move to Chelsea. However, it now seems that Osimhen is ready to embark on a new chapter in Saudi Arabia.

