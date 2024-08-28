Osimhen considers massive N53billion annual offer from Al-Ahli

Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen is reportedly evaluating a lucrative offer from Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli, which includes an annual salary of N53billion (€30 million)—significantly more than Chelsea‘s proposed over N17billion (€10 million) per season.

As reported by Sky Sports Italia, Al-Ahli has made a second offer to the Nigerian forward, and a meeting between Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda, and Al-Ahli’s sporting director is anticipated to discuss the terms.

Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sports Italia noted that Al-Ahli remains intent on securing Osimhen’s signature, offering a four-year contract valued at €30 million per year. Di Marzio mentioned that discussions between Osimhen’s camp and Al-Ahli are expected to take place in Rome, highlighting the Saudi club’s determination.

“The Saudi club has offered the Nigerian striker €30 million per year for four years. If Osimhen accepts the offer, the two clubs will try to reach an agreement on the figures. A release clause is likely. Meanwhile, the offer made by Chelsea for the player’s salary is low at the moment. For this reason, there is no agreement with the English club at the moment,” Di Marzio stated via Area Napoli.

The proposal underscores Al-Ahli’s intensified efforts to sign Osimhen, as they are willing to pay Napoli approximately €70 million—nearly half of his €130 million release clause.

Despite his preference to remain in Europe, the substantial financial package from Al-Ahli has prompted Osimhen’s camp to consider the offer. Chelsea remains interested but has yet to match the lucrative terms presented by the Saudi side, leaving the Premier League club at a disadvantage.

Napoli is eager to finalize Osimhen’s sale before the transfer window closes and has already secured a replacement, Romelu Lukaku, who has arrived in Naples to complete a €30 million transfer from Chelsea.

With both Al-Ahli and Chelsea vying for the striker’s services, the coming days will be pivotal in determining Osimhen’s future.

