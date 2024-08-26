Osimhen’s agent Calenda rules out Saudi Arabia move

Victor Osimhen and his agent Roberto Calenda

Victor Osimhen‘s agent Roberto Calenda has confirmed that the Napoli striker will remain in Europe, dismissing speculation about a potential move to Saudi Arabia despite reported interest from Al Ahli.

The Nigerian international has been linked with several top clubs, including Chelsea and Arsenal, while Napoli has been actively exploring options for a replacement. Although reports suggested that Napoli received a £60 million offer from Al Ahli, Osimhen’s agent, Calenda, has made it clear that a move to the Saudi Arabian league is not being considered.

In a swift response to the rumours, Calenda took to social media to clarify Osimhen’s stance, emphasizing his commitment to Napoli and his intention to stay in Europe. Calenda also criticised Napoli’s handling of the transfer situation, indicating that the club has not shown Osimhen the respect he deserves.

“Osimhen is a Napoli player, with a contract recently renewed with mutual satisfaction,” Calenda stated. “He made history, and when there were major offers, we always respected the club’s decisions. He is not a package to be shipped away to make room for new players. Victor has been recognized as African Footballer of the Year and placed eighth in the Ballon d’Or. He still has much to achieve in Europe. Respect and balance are needed.”

Napoli, who inserted a £109 million release clause in Osimhen’s contract during his renewal last December, have yet to receive an offer that meets their valuation. Chelsea and Arsenal are closely monitoring the situation, with the transfer window closing soon.

The situation could impact Chelsea’s search for a new striker, with Romelu Lukaku linked to a potential move to Napoli as part of a deal involving Osimhen. However, Osimhen’s salary demands have reportedly been a stumbling block.

Paris Saint-Germain has also been linked with Osimhen but seems to have shifted their focus after signing Désiré Doué for £42 million as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappé.

As the transfer deadline approaches, the saga surrounding Osimhen’s future remains unresolved, with his preference to stay in Europe playing a crucial role in any potential moves.

