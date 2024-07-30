Osimhen’s agent Roberto Calenda denies loan move to Chelsea

Victor Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda, has denied reports suggesting that the Nigerian striker could be loaned out of Napoli this summer to Chelsea. The statement comes amid intense speculation linking Osimhen with a move to Chelsea, potentially involving a swap deal with Romelu Lukaku.

Both Osimhen and Lukaku are reportedly keen to leave their respective clubs, with Napoli’s new manager, Antonio Conte, eager to reunite with his former Inter Milan pupil, Lukaku. However, the Italian side’s pursuit of the Belgian striker is contingent on the sale of the reigning African Footballer of the Year.

Osimhen’s impressive 26-goal Serie A campaign last season has attracted significant interest, with clubs willing to pay a substantial fee to secure his services. While his current contract includes a £113 million release clause, this hefty price tag has deterred potential suitors.

Recent reports suggested a possible loan move for Osimhen to Chelsea as part of a complex deal involving Lukaku. However, Calenda has dismissed these claims as “fake news,” emphasizing Osimhen’s status as a key player for Napoli.

“I read about ‘fantasy exchanges’ with Victor… as if he was a package to be delivered quickly,” Calenda stated. “This package is the top scorer of the third Scudetto in the history of Napoli. Respect and stop fake news!”

As the transfer window progresses, the battle for Osimhen’s signature is expected to intensify. While Chelsea’s interest is evident, Paris Saint-Germain also remains in the running for the Nigerian forward.

Napoli, meanwhile, are exploring options to replace Osimhen and have identified Lukaku as a potential target. A swap deal involving the two strikers could be a viable solution for both clubs, but the feasibility of such a move remains uncertain.

Though Osimhen has reportedly agreed to a move to PSG, it remains uncertain whether he feels the same about Chelsea. Including Osimhen in a deal for Lukaku could simplify matters, but a loan move for the 25-year-old is off the table, according to his agent.