Chelsea confident of signing Osimhen despite Al-Ahli's N53bn-a-year offer

Chelsea are waiting for a final decision from Victor Osimhen on a move to Stamford Bridge, despite strong interest from Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli.

Napoli have reportedly agreed to sell Osimhen to Al-Ahli for N141 trillion (€80 million), as earlier reported by BusinessDay.

Osimhen is currently weighing a lucrative offer from Al-Ahli, which includes an annual salary of N53 billion (€30 million)—substantially higher than Chelsea’s proposed offer of N17 billion (€10 million) per season. Despite the lucrative deal from Saudi Arabia, Chelsea remain hopeful of securing Osimhen’s signature before the 11 p.m. transfer deadline.

Osimhen has expressed interest in joining Chelsea, and the Blues are optimistic that the 25-year-old striker who has been their top target throughout the summer will agree to their incentive-based wage structure.

Chelsea’s financial position have been bolstered by the recent sale of Romelu Lukaku to Napoli. However, Osimhen only signed a new contract with Napoli nine months ago and has since been seeking an exit.

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano noted that Chelsea are still working on the Osimhen deal, even as the player prepares to sign a four-year contract with Al-Ahli that includes a €30 million annual salary. Romano stated on social media: “Chelsea are still working in the background for Victor Osimhen in case he doesn’t give the final green light to Al Ahli.”

Chelsea co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, along with controlling co-owner Behdad Eghbali, travelled to Naples on Thursday night to negotiate a potential transfer for Osimhen. If his representatives confirm his willingness to join Chelsea under their terms, the club is expected to push forward with the deal.

While Al-Ahli has shown interest in Osimhen, they are also pursuing Brentford’s Ivan Toney and are unlikely to acquire both.

Unless another suitor emerges at the eleventh hour, Chelsea and Al-Ahli appear to be the only contenders for Osimhen’s signature.

Osimhen joined Napoli from Lille in 2020 and has made a significant impact on the Italian club. He played a crucial role in Napoli’s Serie A title win in the 2022-23 season, scoring 26 goals in 32 league appearances.

As the transfer window closes this midnight, the Nigerian striker remains a highly sought-after striker, and his decision will have major implications for Chelsea and Al-Ahli.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.