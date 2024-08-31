What next for Osimhen after Collapsed Al-Ahli and Chelsea bids?

After a frantic transfer deadline day in Serie A, Victor Osimhen remains at Napoli following failed negotiations with Al-Ahli and Chelsea. The Nigerian striker now faces an uncertain future, as he is expected to be sidelined from Antonio Conte’s first-team squad after a fallout with Napoli’s management.

Despite intense negotiations with both clubs, Osimhen’s move to either destination ultimately fell through. Napoli was reportedly willing to accept a fee below his €130 million release clause, and Al-Ahli had offered €80 million for the striker. However, the deal with Al-Ahli collapsed at the eleventh hour when Napoli attempted to negotiate for a slightly higher fee. This last-minute demand frustrated Osimhen and his representatives, leading to a breakdown in their relationship with the club.

Heading into the final hours of the transfer window, Chelsea, managed by Enzo Maresca, and Al-Ahli of the Saudi Pro League were the only realistic options for Osimhen. Both clubs made serious efforts to secure the striker’s signature in the final 48 hours of the window. Napoli, who were Serie A champions in the 2022-23 season, were prepared to sell Osimhen for a fee below his release clause. On Thursday, reports surfaced that Osimhen had agreed to a lucrative four-year contract with Al-Ahli worth €160 million (€40 million per season). With personal terms agreed, the success of the deal hinged on the clubs agreeing on a transfer fee.

However, negotiations fell apart on deadline day when Napoli reportedly demanded a higher fee than initially agreed upon. This prompted Al-Ahli to pull out of the deal, leaving Osimhen and his representatives infuriated. Some reports from Italy described the relationship between the player and Napoli as “completely broken.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea had reached an agreement with Napoli over a transfer fee but failed to agree on personal terms with Osimhen. According to Sky Sport Italia, Chelsea offered Osimhen a salary of €4 million per season, significantly lower than his current €10 million salary at Napoli. The proposed bonus structure, which included an additional €2 million for Champions League qualification and appearances, was also considered insufficient by Osimhen, causing him to reject the offer.

With no agreements in place with either Al-Ahli or Chelsea, Osimhen now finds himself in a difficult situation at Napoli. He is not expected to be part of Antonio Conte’s plans for the first team. Reports suggest he will train separately from the squad, effectively making him an outcast at the club.

The failed transfers have resulted in significant losses for Napoli, both financially and in terms of player morale. The club now faces the challenging task of either reintegrating Osimhen into the squad or managing the fallout of an unsettled player on the sidelines. Relations between Osimhen and Conte remain strained, and if no transfer materializes, the club faces the prospect of paying Osimhen his substantial salary without him playing.

Napoli’s only hope is that a Saudi Pro League club might step in with a late offer before their transfer window closes on September 2. However, the chances of such a move appear slim. If no deal is reached, Osimhen’s future at Napoli remains bleak, with a potential standoff between the player and the club extending until at least January.

For now, Napoli will have to shell out €1 million a month to keep a player who may not be utilized while also missing out on the millions they could have earned from his transfer. The club faces a truly paradoxical and unfortunate situation, with a star player stuck in limbo and no easy resolution in sight.

