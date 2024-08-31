Osimhen dropped from Napoli squad for 2024/25 season

Victor Osimhen

Former Serie A champions Napoli have officially removed Victor Osimhen from their squad list and handed his number 9 shirt to new signing Romelu Lukaku for the 2024/25 season.

The decision to exclude the Nigerian striker follows a chaotic transfer deadline day, during which Osimhen failed to finalise a move to either Chelsea or Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli. Despite being under contract with Napoli until the summer of 2026, with a lucrative deal worth €10 million per season, Osimhen was keen to leave.

The 25-year-old had been hoping to secure a four-year contract with Al-Ahli, reportedly worth €40 million per season. However, the move collapsed when Napoli demanded a higher transfer fee, prompting Al-Ahli to switch their attention to England international Ivan Toney from Brentford.

Napoli are set to play Parma at the Stadio Diego Maradona on Saturday evening. New signing Lukaku is expected to lead the attack, while fellow deadline-day arrival Billy Gilmour, who joined from Brighton, may also feature on the bench. Scott McTominay, another new arrival, won’t be in the squad for this match but could make his debut against Cagliari after the international break.

The shake-up signifies a significant squad overhaul for Napoli as they look to compete on multiple fronts this season. The addition of Lukaku, a proven goalscorer, could prove pivotal in their quest for success, while Osimhen’s future remains uncertain as he now finds himself without a clear role at the club.

